Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time for our money matters segment. Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to discuss everyone's favorite, taxes. Mike, no one wants to pay more than they have to, so as filing season is upon us what`s the first thing to keep in mind when getting ready to file?

For more information on how Strategic Wealth can help you, use the form below:

https://swdgroup.com/