Teen rises above her heartache following brother’s 2018 murder, graduates high school year early

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - George Washington High School senior copes with her brother's murder on the basketball court. TraNae Mann celebrated her Senior Night while still hoping someone comes forward in the death of her 19-year-old brother, Trevon Mann.

Police found Mann's frozen body, with gunshot wounds, inside an abandoned townhouse on the city's northeast side in January 2018. His murder shattered his family's world. But, TraNae made a promise to herself she would rise above her situation.

"Without basketball, I would be nothing right now," Mann said. "I would probably be on the streets, probably dead even."

The death of Mann changed TraNae's life and strengthened her to make positive choices. Now, she is graduating from high school a year early.