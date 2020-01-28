× Tri West football coach accused of inappropriate relationship with student faces preliminary charges

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A man police say had an inappropriate relationship with a child now faces preliminary charges.

The Investigation dates back to May 2019 when a complaint detailed accusations that Tyler Bruce asked an underage female student to send naked pictures over the app Snapchat, and says he threatened her grades if she didn’t comply. The complaint also accuses the coach of touching her inappropriately. At the time of the accusation, Bruce was a football coach for Tri West High School.

The school district previously released a statement saying:

On May 22nd, our last student attendance day, our office was first made aware of a DCS report involving Mr. Bruce. On May 28th, following the Memorial Day Weekend, Mr. Bruce was placed on administrative leave in order to conduct an internal investigation. We have worked and we will continue to work collaboratively with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Child Services. We are unable to comment on the specifics of our internal investigation at this time.

On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested at his Pittsboro, Indiana home on a warrant alleging two counts of child seduction and one count of obstruction of justice. He has since been released on a $500 cash bond.

We are working to get an updated statement from the school district.