Angela Answers: making the tough decision on assisted living

Indianapolis, Ind - It is one of the toughest decisions many of us have to make; determining if an aging family member needs more help than you can give them. Are they ready to move into assisted living?

There's an online tool that can help you get answers in a five minute survey.

Gregg Gormal is the Chief Operatin Office of Cardon & Associates. He stopped by FOX59 to speak with Angela Ganote about the survey, as well as making that difficult decision.

You can find the survey in the following link: Cardon Online Tool