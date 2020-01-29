Bill to require gun training for approved Indiana school teachers passes committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A bill requiring gun training for teachers who want to carry guns in school is now moving forward in the Statehouse.

Right now in Indiana, school boards can let teachers carry guns in school without any firearm training.

Those in favor say this bill would just make a current law safer, but those against it don’t think guns should be in school at all.

Senate Bill 263 says if a teacher or staff member wants to carry a gun in school, that person has to prove to the school board they have completed gun training and passed a personality test.

The school board would still have to approve it.

Moms Demand Action of Indiana showed up to oppose this bill. Co-lead Jennifer Haan said it incentivizes more armed teachers in schools.

“Arming teachers doesn’t make children safer," said Haan. "In fact, it actually increases the risk of shootings, like a teacher's gun falling into the wrong hands or a gun discharging unintentionally and wounding a student.”

State Senator Chris Garten -- one of the bill's authors -- disagreed.

“A vote against this bill is a vote to continue to allow untrained teachers to carry guns in our schools and in our classrooms,” said Sen. Garten.

Only a handful of schools currently allow teachers to carry guns in Indiana. Teachers can already get this type of training, but the state doesn't require it.