Death investigation underway in Greencastle

Posted 5:12 AM, January 29, 2020, by

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Multiple police agencies are investigating what they say is a “suspicious death” in Greencastle.

The investigation is taking place just blocks from Depauw University’s campus. That’s about an hour west of Indianapolis.

A body was found on Berry Street near College Avenue. Police haven’t released the victim’s gender, age, or cause of death at this time. Right now the street is shut down as authorities investigate.

Indiana State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are helping the Greencastle Police Department with the investigation.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

