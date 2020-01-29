Dreary days continue on; Tracking spring-like air and return of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This dreary weather pattern has been persistent. Wednesday has been the third straight day under a heavy overcast and not letting up any time soon. January 2020 is the cloudiest in three year. The gray skies aren't thanks to any storm system. A temperature inversion is what's driving the cloud cover. Cold air near the surface and warmer temperatures aloft is trapping moist air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. That, combined with only a light wind is keeping this flip-flopped stacking of the atmosphere from mixing.

January is already considered the second cloudiest month of the year, on average. However, this January has been rather cloudy, even by its typical standards. We've only seen 20% of the possible sunshine, when on average, we see 40% of it.

The clouds stick around for several more days. We'll keep the chances for fog, sprinkles and flurries in the forecast to finish the work week. With the low temperature spread and lows dropping to and slightly below freezing, a few slick spots will be possible. That includes Wendesday evening as the Pacers take on the Bulls at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. However, no widespread issues are expected.

The jet stream begins to take on more of a wavy pattern as we begin February. A strong surge of warmer air will pop temperatures to more of a spring-like feel by late in the weekend and early next week. However, the warmer air doesn't last long. Temperatures take a dip again by mid-next week.