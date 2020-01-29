× Forget cheese boards—Kylee’s Kitchen shows us how to make a fry board for your Super Bowl party

Cheese boards are so 2019. This year, we’re all about the “Fry Board.” That’s right—the new trend trades in fancy cheeses and thinly sliced meats for all different kinds of French Fries. I’m talking crinkle cut fries, waffle fries, curly fries, sweet potato fries, and even tater tots. No form of fried potato is off limits.

Arrange the fries on a large platter (a baking sheet is totally fine) and serve them with whatever dips you fancy—store-bought or homemade. My only recommendation is that you make sure the dips aren’t too thick!

More information can be found on Kylee’s Kitchen courtesy of Kylee Scales

Peanut Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 Tablespoons soy sauce

3 Tablespoons lime juice

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

1 Tablespoon rice vinegar

1 Tablespoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

Whisk all ingredients together

Sriracha Ketchup

Ingredients

1/2 cup ketchup

2 Tablespoons Srirach

2 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon rice vinegar

Directions

Whisk all ingredients together



Honey Mustard Dip

Ingredients

1/3 cup dijon mustard

1/4 cup mayonaise

3 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cayene powder

Directions

Whisk mustard and mayonise together, then whisk in remaining ingredients

Cool Ranch Dip

Ingredients

1/2 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonaise

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 ranch seasoning packet

Directions