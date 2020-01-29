× Former Tri-West principal faces charge for failing to report coach’s alleged inappropriate relationship

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Tri-West’s principal now faces a criminal charge for failing to report a coach’s alleged inappropriate relationship with a student to officials.

We previously reported that Tyler Bruce is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. He faces three felony charges in the case, child seduction, attempted child seduction, and obstruction of justice.

Now, we are learning that Tri-West’s principal at the time of the allegations, Adam Benner, faces a charge of failure to make a report in the case. The charge comes as court documents detail allegations that school officials first received a tip about an inappropriate relationship between Bruce and the student on Feb. 7, 2019. A concerned parent contacted Michael Springer, the North West Hendricks Schools superintendent, about Bruce working out in the weight room alone with the student. Springer relayed the information to Tri-West High School Principal Adam Benner.

The school did not contact DCS, according to information in the probable cause. Instead, the tips were discussed at an administrator’s meeting and Benner told the other administrators that any additional information regarding Bruce and the student should be brought directly to him.

Springer has since stepped down from his position as superintendent, and Benner is no longer at Tri-West.

