"Root & Bone" has a whole lot of Southern soul, and flavors that pack a punch... just like Sherman! He is showing us some of the top dishes you'll find at the Meridian Kessler restaurant.
Getting Back to Southern Roots
-
Driving delays possible along the Indiana/Kentucky state line for bridge inspections
-
Celebrate pizza week with Sherman!
-
Sherman checks out champagne cheers for every budget
-
Sherman gives us a look inside the Lilly House at Newfields for Winterlights
-
New decade, new you! Sherman shares the latest anti-aging skin treatments
-
-
Sherman looks for last-minute holiday gifts in Zionsville
-
Sherman checks out cool gifts for cool guys
-
Sherman checks out holiday displays and decor in Carmel
-
Create your own charcuterie board
-
Sit, sip and relax with a locally-brewed cup of joe!
-
-
Explore Rube Goldberg Inventions at the State Museum
-
Sugar, spice & everything nice at the Carmel Chocolate Cafe
-
Brew local and have fun with the whole family