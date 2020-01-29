IMPD, FBI seeking to identify bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect.

According to IMPD, the Fifth Third Bank located at 8449 N College was robbed on January 2, just after 2:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses on scene described the suspect as a black male, with a thin build and around 25 years old.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat, sunglasses and a dark colored baseball cap when the bank was robbed.

Police have provided photos taken from surveillance cameras (see above).

IMPD and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for anyone with information contact the FBI at 317-595-4000.

To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org.