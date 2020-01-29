IMPD seeks help finding 39-year-old missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public for help locating a missing Indianapolis man.

IMPD said Maurice Smith, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, January 28.

Smith is described as 6’3” tall, 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to IMPD, Smith suffers from a brain injury which requires him to take medication for seizures.

Smith also suffers from Schizophrenia, police said.

Smith was last seen leaving a downtown hospital just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It is unknown whether he walked away or left in a cab/vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS or visit CrimeTips.org.