Investigators in Lebanon need public’s help solving arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. — Police tape still surrounds a home in Lebanon that was intentionally set on fire nearly three weeks ago.

On January 8, Lebanon firefighters responded to a fire at 733 W North Street. It didn’t take long for them to find signs of a break in and evidence pointing to arson.

“It was relatively easy," said Deputy Chief of the Lebanon Fire Department Robert Wirey. "We had multiple positions within the structure that we could tell were on fire, and none of them really connected."

The home belonged to a couple that lived there for 45 years. The fire burned away memories along with prized possessions. Neighbors were confused why someone would do this.

"They’d give you the shirt off their back,” said neighbor Tegan Hale. "It's terrible because like I said, the gentleman, he comes here, he parks in front, and he just looks at the house. Looks up, looks down, and just wonders why?"

That’s also what investigators are wondering. Right now, they haven't found a motive. The timeline suggests the suspect may have been waiting for the couple to leave the house that morning.

“We really haven't found any evidence that fits with any of the motives we’re tossing around," Wirey said. "We’re unsure."

The family’s cat is also missing. They’ve hung flyers around the neighborhood, hoping the cat escaped the fire and will return home. Investigators hope someone saw something that leads to answers.

“Why somebody would even want to do that to another individual or another family, that’s disturbing to me,” Wirey said.

Police detectives and fire investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 765-483-8836 or the Lebanon Fire Department at 765-485-3016.