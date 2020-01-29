× Lawsuit alleges Carmel Clay School District failed to protect student in sexual exploitation case

CARMEL, Ind. — A new lawsuit claims the Carmel Clay School District failed to protect a student from sexual assault.

Last year, swim coach John Goelz pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and was sentenced to more than 16-years in prison. In a Title IX lawsuit filed Wednesday the victim, who was a student at the time, claims the district received warnings that Goelz had acted inappropriately with female swimmers, but failed to take action.

The lawsuit goes on to claim Carmel’s head coach Chris Plumb failed to report the allegations to authorities. The lawsuit says the victim was raped on multiple occasions including one time at a Red Roof Inn.

The victim is also suing the motel chain, saying its employees should have been trained to prevent and report child sex crimes. The lawsuit seeks damages from all the defendants.

The school district issued a statement about the lawsuit saying: