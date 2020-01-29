× ‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested again—this time on burglary and meth charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. – The actor best known for his role as goalie Greg Goldberg in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks” was arrested once again over the weekend.

The Marysville Police Department arrested 40-year-old Shaun Weiss on Sunday just before 7 a.m. He was charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police say Weiss broke into a woman’s garage and then broke into her car by shattering a window.

The homeowner called police during the break-in, and officers found Weiss in the car when they arrived.

They arrested him and took him to the Yuba County Jail. He was charged with bring under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. He is being held on a $52,500 bail.

This arrest is another chapter in Weiss’ downward spiral in recent years. He was arrested for public intoxication in August 2018 and for shoplifting in December 2018.