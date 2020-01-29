× Overcast skies hang in with patchy drizzle; warm surge early next week!

Another cloudy start underway with limited, patchy, drizzle or a flurry at times. It’s damp but overall not icy to start the morning, while temperatures hover around 32°. Plenty of gray today but winds remain light and the weather pattern fairly calm.

Tonight, a weak wave will drift south of the state. We may see a few flurries overnight, mainly south, with little to no impact.

A slight chance of sunshine is in the forecast on Thursday, as drier air drifts into the Ohio Valley. But another wave will return Friday and into Saturday with patchy pockets of light snow or rain showers returning. Roads overall should be just fine!

Warmer push of air arrives on Sunday with sunshine FINALLY building in! This will be a welcomed change to the gray and gloom. And the warmth won’t hurt either. Indications of a 4-day warm spell are in the forecast before the other shoe drops by Wednesday night!