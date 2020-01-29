Pacers’ guard Oladipo is back and ready for action!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Victor Oladipo is back! For the first time in over a year, the Pacers guard will return to the floor for a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Oladipo suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January of 2019 and missed the remaining 35 regular season games and the playoffs.

He is also a singer, having released an EP, Songs for You in 2017 and his debut album V.O. in 2018.

In his downtime, Oladipo was a contestant in The Masked Singer, dressed as the 'Thingamajig'.

After being eliminated in the show semifinals, he continued to recover from his injury and prepare to play again.

His highly-anticipated return has been greeted with much excitement, including a gigantic banner at Bankers Life Fieldhouse signed by fans and shoutouts from his celebrity pals.

The star guard will sport blue and gold again on Wednesday, January 29 at 7 p.m.

