Super Bowl Preview: 1-on-1 with FOX sideline reporter Chris Myers

MIAMI, Fla. — FOX Sports will broadcast its 9th Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The production will utilize 70 cameras including, a wireless “line-to-gain” cam that will follow every first down from ground level and over 20 Super Motion cameras (high speed for better resolution). The FOX audio team will mix 72 field microphones, including wireless player mics.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will team-up to call their sixth Super Bowl. It’s the most of any active broadcast team.

Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will serve as sideline reporters with Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino providing rules analysis.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with “Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl”.

At noon, it’s NFL Films’ “Road to the Super Bowl”.

FOX Super Bowl Kickoff starts at 1:00 p.m. with the FOX Super Bowl Pregame Show at 2:00 p.m.

The game broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m.

FOX59’s Chris Hagan spent some time with Myers in Miami as he gets ready to work his sixth Super Bowl: