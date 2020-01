Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A pair of Indiana Pacers fans shared their excitement for guard Victor Oladipo's return in a new Tik Tok video.

Whitley Howard is a videographer and beauty blogger who loves making entertaining videos online (find her on Instagram).

She and her son Axel recently made a video celebrating Oladipo's comeback.

Whitley said cheering on the Pacers is something she, her fiance and son love doing together as a family.