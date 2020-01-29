Westfield Washington Schools partners with app to help families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Westfield Washington Schools is partnering with an app to meet the everyday needs of students and families.

After downloading the Purposity app, you can help someone in just a few seconds.

"Today in technology we are able to order gifts, coffee, anything off of our phones, and we are so good at it that this app kind of ties that in," said Ashley Knott, the Westfield Rocks family experience facilitator.

Knott works for Westfield Washington Schools to connect families to activities on campus. Her group launched a partnership with Purposity.

It is a place where school counselors can post basic items some families or students need, like diapers or shoes.

"With the touch of a button, you can see the needs that are out there and fill them, and they will be sent directly to the school," she said.

Knott said the average need is only $30. It is a quick way to make a difference so kids and parents can place more focus on school.

"This is an amazing community, a caring community, and I will often hear people say, 'I just want to help, and I don’t know what to do.' This is one way, through this app," said Superintendent Dr. Sherry Grate.

Grate said the process is completely anonymous. Once an item is paid for, it’s shipped to the school and then delivered to the family.

"Sometimes, you may not even know if the person down the street needs a loaf of bread or if they are going without food or if they are struggling to pay their rent," Grate said.

The school district needed 250 followers to sign up to start the project. That goal was met in just a few hours.

Once a week, hundreds of people will get an email with ways they can help others after the holidays.

"When our social and emotional needs are met, it makes us ready to learn and ready to be the best we can be," said Knott.

You can download the Purposity app from the app store or Google Play.

Then, just select Westfield Washington Schools.