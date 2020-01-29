× Woman dies in Mooresville house fire

MOORESVILLE, Ind.– A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a house fire in Mooresville.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire in the 100 block of Fairwood Court just after 2 p.m.

Crews were able to get a male out of the home, and he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. Mooresville police say an elderly woman who was found at the scene died from her injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with videos, pictures or information about the fire to call the dispatch center at 317-831-3434 or email Detective Chad Richhart.