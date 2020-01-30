Barrel with chemicals catches fire at business on Indy’s near northeast side

Posted 9:13 AM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 09:15AM, January 30, 2020
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A barrel containing chemicals caught fire at a business on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department hazmat crews responded to a chemical fire at Major Tool & Machine on 19th Street near Sheldon Street around 8 a.m.

We're told a barrel containing epoxy caught fire.

Crews say the flames are under control, but they're working to control the fumes and vapor.

Twelve students from nearby Zion Church preschool were relocated to an IMPD site at 42nd Street and College Avenue.

IFD says no one has needed treatment.

