Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Famed race car driver John Andretti has lost his battle with cancer and passed away Thursday, Andretti Autosport confirmed on Twitter.

John had a huge career that included wins in CART, IMSA GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series, and NASCAR.

John Andretti was a member of one of the most famous families in racing.

He was the son of racer Aldo Andretti, who is the twin brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti.

John Andretti was the older brother of Adam Andretti, and first cousin to Michael and Jeff Andretti.

Andretti was an active member of the community, being part of Race For Riley during the weeks of the Brickyard 400.

He disclosed in 2017 that he was battling stage four colon cancer, which was believed to be gone, but relapsed in 2018 and again in 2019 after another round of treatment.

His battle with cancer spared his awareness campaign, which started the hashtag #CheckItForAndretti.

"The thing that was great about John is he never forgot where he was from. He never forgot what his name allowed him to do, what his talent allowed him to do. And he used that platform to give back," said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles. "The Riley Children's Hospital here in Indianapolis benefited every year from what John gave back. Even in his battle here with cancer, John used that to say #CheckItForAndretti. Colonoscopies were important. In fact, I just had mine and did it because of John."

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway payed tribute to Andretti with their pylon.

Family and fans are sharing the hashtag on social media in his memory.

Statement on the passing of John Andretti #CheckItForAndretti pic.twitter.com/ku3gX2neOq — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) January 30, 2020

Rest In Peace #JohnAndretti. The best godfather. Your passion for Motorsport was admirable. Always the good ones we lose too soon. 🙏🏽 #checkit4andretti pic.twitter.com/WtpSPDzdsV — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) January 30, 2020

Sad news today, we lost another great soul to cancer. Rest In Peace John Andretti. Always brought a smile to my face anytime I was around him. What a great driver, competitor, mentor, dad, husband & friend. #checkit4andtetti — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) January 30, 2020

Godspeed John Andretti. My first IndyCar teammate. A true racer and great human. I am heartbroken for Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, Amelia, and the entire Andretti family. I will miss your sense of humor the most. Please #checkitforAndretti https://t.co/t7mXYnbaqk — Bryan Herta (@BryanHerta) January 30, 2020