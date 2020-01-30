INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FOX59 Morning News Team recruited some help when it came to picking a Super Bowl Winner. Pablo from IndyHumane is up for adoption. See who he picked to win!
IndyHumane dog up for adoption picks Super Bowl winner
