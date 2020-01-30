WATCH LIVE | Big Game Bound: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?
IndyHumane dog up for adoption picks Super Bowl winner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FOX59 Morning News Team recruited some help when it came to picking a Super Bowl Winner.  Pablo  from IndyHumane is up for adoption.  See who he picked to win!

