Month-long Frankfort police investigation leads to narcotics arrest

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Frankfort police have made an arrest after a month-long drug investigation.

Frankfort Police Narcotics Detectives arrested Tyler Worth, 28, of Michigantown on Thursday.

“The investigation revealed that Worth was, again, allegedly dealing narcotics that ended up in Frankfort,” according to Deputy Chief Scott Shoemaker.

Police said Worth was already incarcerated on a parole violation when detectives served an arrest warrant.

Worth faces two felony counts of dealing narcotics and one count of dealing a look-a substance.

Showmaker said, “Worth was arrested by Frankfort Police in 2017 and convicted for dealing drugs which could increase the penalties for this allegation.”

Police said residents of Clinton County are encouraged to report illegal activity, and can make contact through Nixle, or text TIP FRANKFORTPD followed by the reported illegal activity to 888777.