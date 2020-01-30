× Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis makes NBA All-Star team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis has made the 2020 NBA All-Star team as a reserve.

It is Sabonis’ first NBA All-Star selection.

In the midst of his fourth NBA season and third season with the Pacers, Sabonis is averaging a career-high 18 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. His 37 double-doubles are the third most in the league.

The 23-year-old moved into a starting role this season after having primarily come off the bench for the Pacers in years past. He’s started 45 of a possible 48 games.

In October, the Pacers signed Sabonis to a four-year contract extension worth up to $85 million

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be held on February 16 in Chicago.