× Peeks of sun!? Along with additional wintry mix heading into the weekend!

Another cloudy start out-the-door, as temperatures hold in the lower 30’s. Much like the past few mornings, but, the air is a touch drier with lower dew points. Meaning, less haze or fog/mist! If clouds stay around this morning, it should remain this way right through sunrise.

Some weather models for this afternoon are pointing to possible sunshine peeking through, this will not only brighten our spirits, but also, help to move our temperatures above the seasonal average of 36°! All in all, a quiet day with light winds and drier conditions across the state.

A couple of waves will swing through the state Friday and Saturday, bringing a mix of showers and flurries/light snow. Little to no accumulation is expected, while roads remain damp. With precipitation at times, clouds will hang tough through Saturday evening.

Sunday brings big changes, as clouds slowly clear and southwest winds increase. This will bring a boost to our temperatures, “more spring-like”, while winds turn breezy! This stretch of warmth should take us through Tuesday night before a stronger cold front arrives…