Person in critical condition after shooting on east side

Posted 2:30 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 02:35PM, January 30, 2020

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of East 32nd Street, near East 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue, just after 2 p.m.

Police confirmed a victim was critically injured, but no further information was immediately released.

This story is developing. Anyone with information to report on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Google Map for coordinates 39.813677 by -86.052611.

