× Some snow showers possible to end January; warm-up arrives to open February

Is the weather this week feeling like a broken record yet? Same pattern, different day. However, we have a few shakeups coming in the forecast, including rain, snow, sunshine and spring-like warmth. We’re even seeing a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon over Lake Monroe. We could see a few more pockets of sunshine at times today but overall, it’ll be clouds for the win – again.

The Indy Fuel drop the puck tonight again the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:05 PM. It will be chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s, but this is close to where we should be for this time of year.

So when do we get out of this dreary, grey pattern? We have to wait a few more days. The clouds stick around into the first half of the weekend as we’re tracking a couple upper level waves of energy that will bring chances for rain and snow. The first round arrives early Friday morning and may impact your morning commute. This is not a big weather maker and there’s not a lot of moisture to work with. However, it doesn’t take a lot to create some slick spots on the roads. Temperatures Friday morning will be hover near freezing as this system arrives. That means we’ll be dealing with a variety of precipitation from scattered rain, a wintry mix and snow showers.

After the first round of precipitation moves out late Friday morning, we’ll be stuck with grey skies again. A few spotty rain/snow showers will be possible Friday evening, but again, it’s not a lot. The weekend starts grey but we start to warm-up as we open February. Our jet stream is set to take on more of a wavy pattern as a high pressure ridge builds in over central Indiana in the coming days. By Sunday, the sunshine returns and temperatures surge to the mid 50s. By Monday, expect temperatures closer to 60-degrees, However, as this patters also allows moisture from the Gulf to stream into the state, we’ll be looking at rain chances, followed by snow chances as colder air moves in again by mid next week. Stay tuned for updates!