Tech company expanding to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – U.Group announced plans to expand into Indianapolis by the end of 2020.

The company, which is based in the Washington, D.C. area, plans to open a campus on the north side of Indianapolis. They plan to hire 12 people immediately, and more than 100 people by the end of the year.

“Expanding our operations to a new city enables us to further accelerate our momentum,” U.Group CEO Lena Trudeau said in a news release. “It will allow us to deliver broader capabilities, deepen existing customer relationships as well as forge new ones, and amplify the impact we create for our customers.”

In addition to Washington, D.C., U.Group also operates an office in Portland, Oregon.