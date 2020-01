× Weather Authority Junior: Layla

INDIANAPOLIS — This week’s Weather Authority Junior is already part of the Fox59 family. Layla’s brother, Leo, appeared as our Weather Authority Junior earlier in January.

But now it is Layla’s turn! She is one busy second grader. She is an avid gardener, loves sewing with her grandma, visiting the Indianapolis Zoo, singing in her rock band and being a leader in her family’s non-profit.

Luckily, she fit time in for her Weather Authority Junior forecast!

