You could win $10k by taking Monday off

The day after the Super Bowl is the No. 1 annual sick day. Last year, more than 17 million people across the country called in with — ahem, a sudden illness.

FOX, home of Super Bowl LIV, wants you to be a little more proactive this year. Rather than calling in, why not ask your boss now if you can take the day off? They’re calling the nationwide campaign Super Monday.

Taking the day off means you can stay up late to enjoy the big game, followed by the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer. Your boss will probably appreciate you taking a day off the proper way, by giving him or her the heads up.

To sweeten the pot, FOX is giving away five $10,000 prizes to people who stay home Monday.

To enter, just tweet the excuse you’ll give your boss for taking the day off, and include the hashtags “SuperMonday and #Sweepstakes.

The deadline to enter is Monday at 11:59 p.m. Click here to read the official contest rules.