5 Seconds of Summer bringing ‘No Shame’ tour to White River Amphitheater
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) have announced a new tour with a stop in Indianapolis this summer.
The high energy rock band has set dates for their No Shame 2020 Tour, including a show at The Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, August 21.
The tour comes on the heels of a successful outing with The Chainsmokers, and will be a can’t miss event for fans, according to promoter Live Nation.
Live Nation said the tour will land in 21 cities across North America, with concerts set for Denver, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time.
Visit LiveNation.com for tickets and complete details.
Ticket purchases will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album featuring the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.”
VIP packages are available that include premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A.
5SOS fans can go to VIPNation.com for more information.
More from Live Nation about 5SOS:
5SOS is the only band (not vocal group) in chart history to see its first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. Across their catalog, 5SOS has sold more than eight million equivalent album units and sold over two million concert tickets worldwide, while cumulative streams of their songs now surpass seven billion.
The band – comprising Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) – has been recognized with an array of prestigious accolades including an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, eight MTV European Music Awards, five ARIA Awards, two APRA and two MTV Video Music Awards.