January closes dreary; First weekend of February brings sunshine and a warm-up

This has been one of the least snowiest Januaries on record. Even with the snow showers this morning, they were so light that those who actually received snow, only managed to get a minor coating that has been quickly melting away. Temperatures this afternoon have come above freezing, hence, the snow isn’t sticking around. A snow showers will continue this afternoon for our far east and southeastern counties but no accumulation is expected. Skies remain cloudy for the 5th day in a row. Even as snow showers move out this afternoon, we’ll keep a lid on the atmosphere, keeping the air from mixing, meaning we’re stuck with the clouds for a little while longer. A few sprinkles or flurries will still be possible this afternoon but mainly we’ll be dealing with just some haze in the afternoon and patchy fog into the evening.

Another wave of energy moves over central Indiana early Saturday morning and could bring us additional widely scattered snow/rain showers. Again, this is not a big weather maker and we won’t be seeing a lot of precipitation. But that combined with gray skies will be enough the make it a dreary and damp start to the weekend.

The chance for patchy drizzle or sprinkles will continue into Saturday afternoon as highs only rise to the low 40s. However, this will finish out our long stretch of gloomy days.

By Sunday, high pressure makes a return, clears out the skies and we’ll see the sunshine once again. Sunday will be a fantastic day if you have any plans get out and about, or maybe just travel to a friends house to watch the Super Bowl. Sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to surge into the mid and upper 50s by Sunday afternoon and to near 60° by Monday! The record high for Monday, February 3rd is only 62° which has been achieved on three separate occasions (in 1992, 1927, and 1883). We’ll be close to it this year.

With moisture streaming in from the Gulf early next week, our next weather makers will pack a little more punch in the precipitation department, compared to this week. It won’t be the patchy sprinkles or drizzle that we’ve been seeing. We’re tracking a couple rounds of rain and potentially snow showers. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor these systems.