One dead after 3-vehicle crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 236th Street and Deming Road in Cicero, Indiana.

An initial investigation indicates the crash happened after a silver Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on 236 Street was trying to pass several vehicles.

When the Chevrolet Impala tried to reenter the eastbound lane, police believe it clipped the rear end of a Black Kia Soul, which was driven by Christopher Woodward, 47 of Frankton, Indiana.

The Kia was pushed into the westbound lane and hit a blue Jeep Wrangler head-on.

Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers were transported to an Indianapolis hospital with various injuries.

Investigators believe speed and unsafe lane movement were contributing factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Hamilton County Crash Team at 317-773-1872.