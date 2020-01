Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis pizza shop has been robbed yet again.

According to police reports, New Village Pizza near 20th and Arlington was robbed on Jan. 2, Jan. 5 and Jan. 25.

The business posted images and video of one of the robberies on social media and shared them with the station.

