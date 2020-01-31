× Roku removes FOX channels days ahead of the big game

We’ve received email and social media messages from Roku users asking about watching the Super Bowl on the Roku platform.

As of today—Jan. 31—an agreement between FOX and Roku has expired.

That means you may not be able to use FOX standalone apps on the Roku platform.

What does it mean for Sunday’s big game?

You can still watch FOX59 on your antenna. Also, if you use other streaming services like Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or Sling, you’ll be fine.

This all comes down to a carriage dispute involving Roku and FOX. The apps affected include FOX Now, FOX Sports, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Soccer, Big Ten Network and FOX Nation, according to the Verge.