× Tracking wintry mix into the weekend; awaiting much needed warm surge!

We are tracking pockets of light snow at this hour with additional hours of snow/rain through the early afternoon. This is a sloppy system that will bring slushy accumulations, most roads will be wet and NOT covered! Some limited visibility at times could slow travel and we will continue to monitor roadways through the early afternoon. Clouds loom overhead too, marking our 5th day straight of gray skies to end January. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30’s, as we begin to dry out by early evening!

Saturday will bring another wave of rain and snow through the day, while clouds hold and temperatures struggle to reach the upper 30’s. Much like today, roads will remain mostly wet to damp and the best chances of this mix will fall in the northern half of the state.

Sunday brings sunshine, warmth and a breezy southwest wind. The beginning of a warm surge that will take us into early Wednesday! Nearing record highs on Monday, as clouds increase through the day. Rain chances rise by Tuesday and into Wednesday, while a stronger cold front moves in.