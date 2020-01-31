× Trump trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee declared late Thursday he will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting chances the Senate will vote quickly to acquit the president.

The retiring senator announced his decision by releasing a statement after senators finished a long question-and-answer session with the House Democrats prosecuting the charges and Trump’s lawyers defending the president. It’s a career-capping move by the 79-year-old lawmaker and former governor with a centrist streak in GOP politics.

At the same time, another key Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said she would vote for more witnesses, but it would take four GOP senators to break with the majority and join with Democrats to tip the outcome.

Alexander, Collins and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were playing an over-sized role in the final hours of debate with pointed questions ahead of crucial votes. Another, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has made clear he will vote for witnesses.

“There is no need for more evidence,” Alexander said in his statement. While he said it was “inappropriate”’ for the president to ask Ukraine to investigate a political rival Joe Biden, he said the House charges, even if true, “do not meet the Constitution’s `treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors’ standard for an impeachable offense.”

Collins said she wanted both sides, the House Democrats prosecuting the case and the president’s defense attorneys, to agree on “a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side. If they can’t agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses.”

A vote on witnesses, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with the expected acquittal. Or, now less likely, it could bring days, if not weeks more argument as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

In Thursday night’s debate, Murkowski drew a reaction when she asked simply: “Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?“

Alexander had captured attention just before the dinner break when he questioned partisanship in the proceedings thus far. In response to Alexander and others, Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, a congressional staffer during Watergate and now a House prosecutor, told the senators that the Nixon impeachment also started as a partisan inquiry. A bipartisan consensus emerged only after Republicans–including staunch Nixon supporters–saw enough evidence to change their minds, she said. “They couldn’t turn away from the evidence that their president had committed abuse of power and they had to vote to impeach him,” Lofgren said. Richard Nixon resigned before he was impeached.

While disappointed that House Republicans did not join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump, she said the Senate–“the greatest deliberative body on the planet”–has a new opportunity.

Alexander, after his question Thursday night, consulted with a key staff aide to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As the senators broke for dinner Alexander and Murkowski met privately.

Trump was impeached by House last month on charges that he abused his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine and U.S.-Ukraine relations. Democrats say Trump asked he vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and debunked theories of 2016 election interference, temporarily halting American security aid to the country as it battled Russia at its border. The second article of impeachment says Trump then obstructed the House probe in a way that threatened the nation’s three-branch system of checks and balances.

Thursday’s testimony included soaring pleas to the senators-as-jurors who will decide Trump’s fate, to either stop a president who Democrats say has tried to cheat in the upcoming election and will again, or to shut down impeachment proceedings that Republicans insist were never more than a partisan attack.

“Let’s give the country a trial they can be proud of,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor for House Democrats. Americans, he said, know what it takes for a fair trial. He offered to take just one week for depositions of new witnesses, sparking new discussions.

Trump attorney Eric Herschmann declared the Democrats are only prosecuting the president because they can’t beat him in 2020. “We trust the American people to decide who should be our president,” Herschmann said. “Enough is enough. Stop all of this.”