VIDEO: One on one with former Pacer Stephen Jackson

Posted 5:48 PM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 06:11PM, January 31, 2020

WAHINGTON DC - FEBRUARY 7: Stephen Jackson #1 of the Indiana Pacers stands on the court during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 7, 2005 at the MCI Center in Washington D.C. The Wiz won 108-104. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. — There’s plenty of “star power” on Super Bowl radio row in Miami, and it’s not just football stars.

Basketball stars are there too.

Former Pacers’ forward/guard Stephen Jackson was on radio row this week.  He’s entered the media world in his post-playing days, hosting a video podcast with Matt Barnes on Showtime.

Jackson played for two and a half seasons in Indiana and was part of the infamous brawl with the Pistons.

FOX59’s Chris Hagan talked with Jackson about his new role in media, the death of Kobe Bryant and what could have been for his Pacers’ teams.

