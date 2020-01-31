Zoobilation tickets on sale on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Zoobilation is the place to be in June!  It's the largest black-tie fundraiser in the entire state.  Indianapolis Zoo's Public Relations Specialist, Carla Knapp, and executive chef Joseph Kalil from Rick's Cafe Boatyard share more.

