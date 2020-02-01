× Carmel Police looking for help finding missing man

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Saturday morning.

The Carmel Police Department said Eugene Arrington has been missing since 11 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen in the 700 block of East 116th Street.

Arrington is described as a 55-year-old black man. He is bald and has brown eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

The department said Arrington walks with a cane and does not communicate verbally. He is deaf and does not use written communication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.