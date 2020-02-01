× Statewide Silver Alert issued for Hillsboro man

HILLSBORO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 32-year-old man from Hillsboro.

Travis R. Kochell is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kochell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black Adidas tennis shoes. He may possibly be driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX with Indiana license plate XWB390.

Kochell is missing from Hillsboro, Indiana which is about 63 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:45 a.m.

Police say Travis R. Kochell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Kochell is asked to call 911 or contact the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department at 765-793-2449.