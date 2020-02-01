× Stefanovic’s 3 gives Purdue a 61-58 win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left and Trevion Williams scored 13 points as Purdue rallied to beat Northwestern 61-58 on Saturday night.

After more than 7 minutes without a field goal, Purdue (12-10, 5-6 Big Ten) woke up and went on an 11-0 run to win the game. Eric Hunter Jr. broke the field goal drought with a runner in the lane and Jahaad Proctor made a 3 to tie the game at 58 with 53.9 seconds left.

After a replay overturned a Northwestern possession, the Boilermakers went down the floor and set up a long 3 for Stefanovic.

Miller Kopp scored 15 points and freshman Boo Buie scored 12 as Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) lost its sixth straight.

Northwestern has not defeated Purdue since March 9, 2014. It was their eighth straight loss to the Boilermakers

Hunter added 13 for Purdue and Stefanovic finished with six points.

After a three-point play by Proctor gave Purdue a 35-33 lead early in the second half, Buie went on his own 9-0 run, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers. Buie’s 3 in transition gave the Wildcats a 42-35 lead with 15:01 left.

Northwestern led 29-25 at the half. Kopp was 3 of 4 from 3-point range for nine points and Pat Spencer added six.

Purdue’s bench outscored their starters 19-6 in the first half. Thompson scored nine points and Hunter added eight for Purdue in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers keep their slim NCAA hopes alive despite Nojel Eastern going scoreless and Matt Haarms only scoring four points.

Northwestern: The inexperience of the Wildcats factored into being held scoreless in the final 4:34.

UP NEXT

Purdue: hosts Iowa on Wednesday night.

Northwestern: at Rutgers on Feb. 9.