Man shot and killed on near west side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed on the near west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Rockville and Holt Roads.

911 operators received a call in reference to shots being fired at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they located an adult male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim has not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

Investigators have released few details and say they are checking nearby security cameras for leads.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.