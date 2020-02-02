MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 02: Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain hold aloft the championship trophy following their Men's Doubles Finals match against Max Purcell of Australia and Luke Saville of Australia on day fourteen of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 02, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
Ram, Salisbury combine to win Australian Open doubles title
Rajeev Ram’s decision to focus on the men’s doubles paid off when he teamed with Joe Salisbury to win the Australian Open title.
The 11th-seeded pair was in control from early in the opening set to beat Australian wild-card entries Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4, 6-2 in 70 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.
Ram, a Carmel High School graduate, is the first American man to win the Australian Open doubles title since the Bryan brothers in 2013.