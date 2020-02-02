Super Bowl ad brings Bill Murray back for ‘Groundhog Day’ time loop insanity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's definitely a little bit of déjà vu with the latest Jeep commercial!

Bill Murray reprises his role as weatherman Phil Connors from the movie Groundhog Day. In the movie, Murray's character is stuck in a time loop, forced to relive the same day over and over.

In the new commercial, timed for both the actual Groundhog Day and the Super Bowl, Murray begins looking forward to each day (and ditching Ned Ryerson) because of the presence of a Jeep.

He starts each morning to Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe" before taking Punxsutawney Phil on various adventures.

As for the real Punxsutawney Phil, he called for an early spring.