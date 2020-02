× Suspects in custody after firing shots at officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officers are gathering more information after shots were fired during an attempted early morning traffic stop.

Just before 7 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a car near 10th and Tuxedo Streets. The suspects fired at officers and fled the scene in their car. Officers returned fire and were able to apprehend the suspects.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and police say the suspects are in custody.