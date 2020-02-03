WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial

1 person critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person was critically injured Monday in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Riley Place, near Emerson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m.

A victim was found and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available. This story is developing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

