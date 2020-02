× Amazon expected to bring 1,000 jobs to Hancock County with new distribution center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Amazon will be opening a new distribution center in Hancock County.

It will be built near Mount Comfort and is expected to bring up to 1,000 jobs to the area

Amazon already has several distribution centers in Indiana, including in Indianapolis, Plainfield, Greenwood and Whitestown.

